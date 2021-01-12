2 UK variant COVID-19 cases identified in Maryland

Two Maryland residents have been confirmed as having the UK variant of the novel coronavirus, Governor Larry Hogan announced on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Study finds new UK coronavirus variant is 'substantially' more transmissible

This is the first time the highly contagious strain of the virus has been identified in Maryland.

Hogan said he didn’t learn of the diagnosis from the State Public Health Laboratory until moments before a news conference on redistricting.

READ MORE: First known US case of UK COVID-19 variant confirmed in Colorado

The governor stressed that he had very limited information on the cases.

Advertisement

According to Hogan, one of the residents returned recently to Anne Arundel County after traveling abroad.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The couple is currently in isolation, and state health officials are conducting contact tracing to determine who the couple may have interacted with since contracting the variant.

The governor said they’re release more information as it becomes available.

