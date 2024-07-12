Two more men charged in Manassas Mall shooting

A 22-year-old man has been charged and taken into custody in connection to a shooting at Manassas Mall earlier this week. A second suspect is wanted by police.

Prince William County Police say they have identified two additional men in connection with the shooting at Manassas Mall on July 9: Eric Ronaldo Benitez and Tayvion Omari Thornton.

Benitez, 22, has been taken into custody. Thornton, 18, is wanted by police and has not been taken into custody.

Three men were previously charged in connection with the shooting: 18-year-old Daevon Russell, 18-year-old Joshuah Minas Hernandez and 23-year-old Skyler James Agley.

Police say they believe all of the main suspects involved in the shooting have been identified and charged. They're seeking additional individuals in connection to the shooting as potential witnesses.

Benitez has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, one count of willfully discharging a firearm in a public place and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting took place Tuesday afternoon outside of Manassas Mall, leaving two injured. Police believe an altercation occurred outside the mall in the parking lot between two groups. At one point during the encounter, shots were fired, and the parties dispersed. Uninvolved parties and possible witnesses ran into the mall alerting others to the incident in the parking lot, sparking initial panic.

According to police, both parties are expected to survive.