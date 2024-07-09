Manassas Mall shooting injuries 2 in Prince William County

Officers are on scene conducting an investigation after a shooting in Manassas Mall left two people injured.

According to police, two injured parties have been identified. One was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body where police were notified, and the other was located on the scene with a minor wound to the lower body believed to have been caused by a ricochet. Police say the incident is contained and does not appear to be random.

Manassas Mall parking lot

Police responded to 8300 block of Sudley Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting appears to have taken place outside the mall. Police say one person was shot and another was injured.

Upon arrival, officers conducted a precautionary search of the building resulting in no active scene being identified. Police believe an altercation occurred outside the mall in the parking lot between two groups. At one point during the encounter, shots were fired, and the parties dispersed. Uninvolved parties and possible witnesses ran into the mall alerting others to the incident in the parking lot, sparking initial panic.

According to police, both parties are expected to survive. A vehicle has been stopped near the incident and additional parties have been detained. Their involvement in the incident has not been confirmed at this time. Police remain on the scene.