3 suspects arrested in Manassas Mall shooting

Published  July 10, 2024
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Three men have been charged in connection to a shooting that occurred at Manassas Mall Tuesday afternoon.

Two of the men arrested were suspects initially detained by officers following a traffic stop shortly after the shooting occurred. The third suspect charged was the 23-year-old man who was one of two men injured during the altercation and determined to be in one of the groups involved in the shooting incident. 

Image 1 of 3

18-year-old Daevon Russell 

The third suspect remains hospitalized in police custody. Investigators are still seeking the identities of several other suspects.

The three suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Daevon Russell of 9306 Taney Rd in Manassas, 18-year-old Joshuah Minas Hernandez of 8318 Shady Grove Cir in Manassas, and 23-year-old Skyler James Agley of 7600 Gales Ct, #103, in Manassas.

Both Russell and Hernandez were charged with two counts of malicious wounding, one count of shooting at an occupied building, one count of willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, one count of carrying a firearm in a public place, and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Agley was charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of shooting at an occupied building, one count of willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 