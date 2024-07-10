3 suspects arrested in Manassas Mall shooting

Three men have been charged in connection to a shooting that occurred at Manassas Mall Tuesday afternoon.

Two of the men arrested were suspects initially detained by officers following a traffic stop shortly after the shooting occurred. The third suspect charged was the 23-year-old man who was one of two men injured during the altercation and determined to be in one of the groups involved in the shooting incident.

The third suspect remains hospitalized in police custody. Investigators are still seeking the identities of several other suspects.

The three suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Daevon Russell of 9306 Taney Rd in Manassas, 18-year-old Joshuah Minas Hernandez of 8318 Shady Grove Cir in Manassas, and 23-year-old Skyler James Agley of 7600 Gales Ct, #103, in Manassas.

Both Russell and Hernandez were charged with two counts of malicious wounding, one count of shooting at an occupied building, one count of willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, one count of carrying a firearm in a public place, and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Agley was charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of shooting at an occupied building, one count of willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.