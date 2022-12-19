Two men arrested on child porn charges in Worcester County

Authorities arrested two men in Worcester County on Monday after an investigation revealed possession of child pornography, said Maryland State Police.

Charles Thomas Zukas, 60, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and Jodie Veter Orr, 25, was charged with 33 counts of possession of child pornography, according to police. Zukas and Orr are both from Berlin, Maryland.

The pair turned themselves in on Monday morning and are being held at the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack pending their first court appearance.

Maryland State Police say they began their investigation in March, and found multiple child pornography files on the suspects' electronic devices following a search warrant.