Four arrested as Maryland task force dismantles illegal car rallies across region

The Brief Police dismantled four illegal car rallies and prevented three more across central Maryland. The operation involved multiple counties and agencies Friday night. Four people were arrested, including two juveniles, on weapons-related charges.



Maryland law enforcement agencies say they shut down multiple illegal car rallies Friday night across several counties, leading to four arrests and the prevention of additional large-scale gatherings.

What we know:

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force said the operation began around 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2, targeting illegal exhibition driving on public roads, industrial areas, and parking lots in Howard, Prince George’s, and Montgomery counties.

Authorities said high-visibility patrols helped prevent crowds of up to 300 participants from engaging in dangerous driving, disorderly conduct, and roadway shutdowns.

Police dismantled four large-scale car rallies at the following locations:

2801 52nd Avenue in Hyattsville

12103 Indian Creek Court in Beltsville

Marlboro Pike at Dower House Road in Upper Marlboro

3912 Ironwood Place in Hyattsville

Officers also prevented three additional rallies from forming in:

702 King Farm Boulevard in Rockville

8927 McGraw Court in Columbia

9300 Alaking Court in Capitol Heights

Arrests made

Maryland State Police arrested four people during the operation.

Police said two 17-year-old males from Silver Spring were charged with possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle and possession of a handgun in a vehicle.

Authorities also arrested Antonio Armando Chicas, 23, of Woodbridge, Virginia, on charges of possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle and possession of a handgun in a vehicle.

A fourth suspect, Angel Urrutia Barahona, 21, of Stafford, Virginia, was charged with multiple offenses, including possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possession of a handgun on his person, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Big picture view:

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force includes the Maryland State Police along with police departments from Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard and Baltimore counties, Baltimore City, and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Officials say the multi-agency effort is aimed at curbing illegal exhibition driving and improving public safety throughout the region.