Shots fired Sunday night causes property damage in Northwest DC, police seeking Hyundai Sonata
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Shots fired late Sunday night in northwest Washington, D.C. damaged property, and police are now searching for a Hyundai Sonata believed to be connected to the incident.
What we know:
Third District officers responded around 9:47 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of V Street NW after receiving reports of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and damaged property in the area. Police said no injuries were reported.
Investigators released a lookout for a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to the incident.
Suspect vehicle description
Police described the vehicle as a gray or silver Hyundai Sonata with:
- No bumper
- Dark-tinted windows
- A Maryland license plate
Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or submit a tip by texting 50411.
The Source: This article is based on information released by the Metropolitan Police Department.