Shots fired Sunday night causes property damage in Northwest DC, police seeking Hyundai Sonata

Shots fired late Sunday night in northwest Washington, D.C. damaged property, and police are now searching for a Hyundai Sonata believed to be connected to the incident.

What we know:

Third District officers responded around 9:47 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of V Street NW after receiving reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and damaged property in the area. Police said no injuries were reported.

Investigators released a lookout for a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to the incident.

Suspect vehicle description

Police described the vehicle as a gray or silver Hyundai Sonata with:

No bumper

Dark-tinted windows

A Maryland license plate

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or submit a tip by texting 50411.