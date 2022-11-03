Virginia man charged with distributing child pornography

A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with the distribution of Child Pornography Wednesday, according to the Warrenton Police Department.

Darko Jerinic was arrested after Warrenton Detectives and Virginia State Police Special Agents executed a search warrant at his residence. The Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation into child pornography being downloaded on the internet that led to Jerinic's address in Warrenton, Virginia.

Jerinic was being held without bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Warrenton police.