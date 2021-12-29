Tucker Barnes says COVID-19 'hit me like a freight train' after testing positive

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes is home and resting after testing positive for COVID-19. "I'm not going to lie – it hit me pretty hard," he said when checking in with us Wednesday morning.

JEANNETTE REYES SAYS NO SYMPTOMS AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

"It hit me like a freight train late Saturday night, early Sunday morning I started having symptoms and they came on really strong," he said. Tucker told us he was vaccinated and received his booster shot. His symptoms have been similar to a cold with fatigue and the feeling of not wanting to get out of bed for a few days.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Tucker said his fever has gone down over the last few days and he is starting to feel better. "Not a lot of fun for a couple of days – no lie!"

Tucker says wife, FOX 5 meteorologist Caitlin Roth, also tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms – but said they are getting through it together.

Advertisement

Tucker said he feels lucky and blessed that he and Caitlin are feeling better each day and wishes the best to others who are going through the same situation.