Jeannette Reyes says no symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated December 30, 2021 6:58AM
News
Jeannette Reyes is back and working from home after testing positive for COVID-19.

WASHINGTON - Jeannette Reyes is back and working from home after testing positive for COVID-19.

She checked in with FOX 5 Wednesday and said fortunately she is asymptomatic. She said her husband also tested positive as did her mother who is experiencing some symptoms.

She says she is doing well and appreciates all the support and well wishes!

