Trump to attend Commanders-Lions game Sunday for 'Salute to Service' game

The Brief President Donald Trump will attend the Washington Commanders' game on Sunday, Nov. 9. Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions is the Commanders' "Salute to Service" game. The leaguewide initiative honors veterans and their families.



President Donald Trump will be in attendance when the Washington Commanders take on the Detroit Lions in their Week 10 matchup this Sunday.

What we know:

The Commanders confirmed the Commander-in-Chief's plans to FOX 5 Friday.

Sunday's game against Detroit is the team's "Salute to Service" game, part of the NFL's initiative to honor the military.

According to ESPN's Pat McAfee, Trump will be at Northwest Stadium on Sunday to watch the halftime show in the owner's box with Commanders Owner Josh Harris.

What they're saying:

"We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country," said Commanders Team President Mark Clouse. "The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday."

What we don't know:

The team has not shared specifics on their plans to honor veterans during Sunday's game.

What's next:

Veterans Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 11.