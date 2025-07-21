Trump threatens Washington Commanders stadium deal if team doesn’t switch back to old name

The Brief Trump ties stadium deal to team name change. Urges return to "Redskins" in online post. City hearings set for late July.



President Donald Trump is threatening to block the Washington Commanders’ proposed return to the District unless the team restores its former name.

"The Washington "Whatever’s" should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday. "Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!"

He claimed the franchise would be much more valuable under the original identity, which was retired in 2020 following decades of backlash from Native American advocates.

Stadium plan stalls

The team and D.C. officials announced a plan earlier this year to redevelop the RFK site, where the franchise played for more than 30 years. But the proposal has stalled in the D.C. Council, with public hearings set for July 29–30 and a vote expected before the August recess.

Both teams say they have no plans to reverse course. It remains unclear whether Trump has authority to block the deal. Congress has already approved transferring the site’s land to the District.

