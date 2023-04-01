Expand / Collapse search

Trump indicted: In The Courts examines what comes next for the former president

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Donald J. Trump
Grand jury indicts former President Donald Trump over hush money paid during 2016 campaign

Donald Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury Thursday, the first criminal case ever brought against a former U.S. president and an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings. FOX 5's In The Courts program broke down what this all means and what comes next for the former president.

FOX 5's Katie Barlow examined what has happened leading up to Trump's indictment, what an indictment means, and how lawmakers are reacting. We hear from Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis. Barlow also speaks with legal expert Dr. Tracy Pearson about legal ramifications of the indictment.

Pence, Youngkin, DeSantis speak out after Trump indictment

Trump's historic indictment seems to have united some members of his political party. Former Vice President Mike Pence in addition to Republican governors Glenn Youngkin and Ron DeSantis each spoke out Thursday against the former president's criminal charges. FOX 5 New York's Sharon Crowley and political analyst Dr. Tracy Pearson discuss the fallout thus far and the legal ramifications of all of this.

In response to the indictment, there are concerns among security officials that protests could break out. As a result, safety and security protocols have been put in place outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump will be formally arrested and arraigned on Tuesday, and D.C. law enforcement is on high alert for any unplanned activity. Katie Barlow spoke with security expert Chuck Marino to learn more about the security measures being put in place prior to the arraignment, and what type of protection the former president will have after.

Safety and security protocols for Trump's arraignment

A former president has never been charged criminally, so what we are seeing with this indictment is unprecedented. There is already plenty of security and barricades outside the courthouse in Manhattan. That's in case there are protests for or against Trump. But how will things proceed going forward, and what kind of security will the former president have when he is booked and processed? Security expert and former special agent on the president's detail, Chuck Marino joins "In The Courts" to provide some insight.

Former president Trump has responded to the indictment trying to make political hay out of the situation. In a statement released after the indictment, Trump wrote "the Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference." But what does the indictment actually mean for the 2024 presidential election, and the former president's chances of winning? Katie Barlow spoke with reporter Mica Soellner to find out.

The politics of the Trump indictment

Former President Donald Trump is already making political hay out of the indictment, calling it election interference. Congressional Republicans want to haul District Attorney Alvin Bragg before Congress to testify about the case. On Friday, Bragg released a letter saying Congress has no warrant for interfering with individual criminal investigations much less those of a sovereign state. Mica Soellner from Punchbowl News joins Katie to talk about politics of Trump's indictment.

You can watch In The Court's full special on Donald Trump's indictment below.