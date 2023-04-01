Trump indicted: In The Courts examines what comes next for the former president

Donald Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury Thursday, the first criminal case ever brought against a former U.S. president and an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings . FOX 5's In The Courts program broke down what this all means and what comes next for the former president.

FOX 5's Katie Barlow examined what has happened leading up to Trump's indictment, what an indictment means, and how lawmakers are reacting. We hear from Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis. Barlow also speaks with legal expert Dr. Tracy Pearson about legal ramifications of the indictment.

In response to the indictment, there are concerns among security officials that protests could break out. As a result, safety and security protocols have been put in place outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump will be formally arrested and arraigned on Tuesday, and D.C. law enforcement is on high alert for any unplanned activity. Katie Barlow spoke with security expert Chuck Marino to learn more about the security measures being put in place prior to the arraignment, and what type of protection the former president will have after.

Former president Trump has responded to the indictment trying to make political hay out of the situation. In a statement released after the indictment, Trump wrote "the Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference." But what does the indictment actually mean for the 2024 presidential election, and the former president's chances of winning? Katie Barlow spoke with reporter Mica Soellner to find out.

You can watch In The Court's full special on Donald Trump's indictment below.