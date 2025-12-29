Wala Blegay to serve as at-large councilmember for Prince George's County

The Brief Councilwoman Wala Blegay will now fill the at-large seat on the Prince George's County Council. It comes after former at-large councilman Calvin Hawkins resigned on Monday to take an economic development job with new County Executive Aisha Braveboy. Blegay, who currently serves as the councilmember from the 6th district, was chosen by council members today to fill Calvin Hawkins’ at-large council seat.



One week after Prince George’s County at-large councilmember Calvin Hawkins resigned, a familiar face was chosen to fill his seat.

Hawkins' replacement was already on the council — representative for Ward 6, Wala Blegay, has been tapped for the role.

Big picture view:

There’s been constant shuffling in top political jobs in Prince George’s County.

This came after Angela Alsobrooks stepped down as County Executive to go into the U.S. Senate.

This came after Angela Alsobrooks stepped down as County Executive to go into the U.S. Senate.

Hawkins resigned on Monday to take an economic development job with new County Executive Aisha Braveboy.

But since his resignation happened in the last year of a term, county law says the seat must be filled by a council vote instead of a special election.

"I definitely actually thought of running for this before, but I didn’t want to cost taxpayers any money on a special election and now I have the opportunity," Blegay said.

They had 30 days to make a decision. Hawkins told FOX 5 he’s surprised they moved so fast, but believes the budget work accelerated the process.

"I’m still in public service, but elective office? That’s no longer something I’m interested in and I’d rather help behind the scenes. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing," Hawkins said.

Blegay tells FOX 5 she intends to run for the full term as an at-large councilmember next year.

Dig deeper:

There was no lack of candidates to choose from. Thirty-eight people put their names forward from the at-large seat, and got two minutes each to make their pitch to the council.

Blegay ultimately won out and told FOX 5 that she expects to be sworn in on Monday.

But that won’t stop the merry-go-round in Prince George's County.

The council is now looking for candidates in the 6th district to replace Blegay. Resumes and letters of interest have to be submitted by 5 p.m. this Friday.