Trump federalizes DC police despite drop in crime rates

The Brief Trump places D.C. police under federal control, citing violent crime concerns.

800 National Guard troops to deploy within a week for joint patrols.

Move comes despite data showing overall crime in D.C. is down.

After months of warnings, President Donald Trump has invoked the D.C. Home Rule Act to place the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control, citing the need to combat violent crime in the nation’s capital.

The move gives the U.S. Attorney General’s Office oversight of MPD for 30 days and includes the deployment of 800 National Guard troops to assist with law enforcement. Troops are expected to arrive within a week and will be assigned in rotating shifts.

The decision comes despite recent data showing overall crime in the District is down.

READ MOR: Trump places DC police under federal control, deploys National Guard

City leaders blindsided

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Pamela Smith said they were blindsided by the announcement but acknowledged the legality under the Home Rule Act.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said federal agents, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, were seen Thursday night on Benning Road in southeast Washngtn as part of an increased federal presence across the city.

Bowser emphasized that Chief Smith remains in charge of MPD’s 3,100 officers, and that the department will continue its regular duties under her leadership. Early indications suggest federal coordination will expand into MPD’s daily operations and crime-reduction initiatives.

READ MORE: Trump vows to remove homeless encampments in DC, District reacts

Chief Smith is meeting with federal officials to discuss resources and areas where they can work together.

The D.C. Police Union expressed conditional support for the federal takeover, saying it backs the Trump administration’s plan as long as it remains temporary.

Extending federal control beyond 30 days would require an act of Congress. City leaders are urging residents to remain calm and avoid giving any reason to prolong the takeover.

READ MORE: DC mayor, leaders, police union react to Trump's takeover of MPD