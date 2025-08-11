Trump vows to remove homeless encampments in DC, District reacts

The Brief President Donald Trump has announced plans to address crime and homelessness by temporarily federalizing DC police. Homelessness rates have seen a 19% decrease since 2020. Homeless advocates warn the plan could criminalize poverty and overlook root causes.



In an attempt to increase public safety, President Donald Trump declared the homeless will have to move from Washington DC, in a recent announcement.

Trump expressed his desire to make the Capitol safer. One step of the plan is relocating the homeless, "far from the Capitol," as he describes.

He explained there will be places for them to stay, but did not specify where, in a post to Truth Social on Sunday.



In a press conference on Monday, Trump stated his administration has started removing homeless encampments in D.C. parks. Trump stated that homelessness is visible on almost every street in the nation's Capital.





"We’re getting rid of the slums," President Trump said during the press conference on Monday.

Additionally, Trump called out New York City and Chicago, discussing his interest in intervening there if they do not address their crime and homelessness matters.

"I'm going to look at New York in a little while. It's going to go pretty quickly," Trump said.

"If we need to, we're going to do the same thing in Chicago, which is a disaster. We have a mayor there who is totally incompetent. He's an incompetent man. And we have an incompetent governor there. [J.B.] Pritzker's an incompetent," he continued.



FOX 5 DC’s Tisha Lewis talked to a man who has lived in the homeless encampments ever since he lost his apartment, and has heard about President Trump’s plan to remove them.

"I think it’s kind of ridiculous what he said. We’re not criminals. He’s a bigger criminal than we are. He wants to remove the homeless encampments from DC. Where will you go? I don’t know right now. I’m looking for something now. I’ve got everything packed up. I’m just trying y to figure that out," he says.

The man tells FOX 5 DC many of the people here are navigating drug and alcohol addiction with nowhere to go.

Homeless advocate, Victor Angel, says resources are necessary for the homeless in major cities across America, including the district.

"The message is to love others the way you want to be loved. Jesus did that. It’s not about fear or a more abrupt approach. We need to lead with love and that will help the nation as a whole."

"I am incredibly grateful for the teams that are working every day to ensure we are able to not only provide shelter to neighbors who need it, but also help them move into – and thrive – in permanent housing," said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on May 12.

"For more than a decade, we have been transforming our systems so that they are more effective and so that they meet the needs of people in our city. We know that when we have the right investments, the right policies, and the right people in place, we can drive down homelessness and get our neighbors into safe and stable housing."

Several city leaders are reacting to the president's latest actions in the nation's capital.



In a report from Community Partnership , on any given night there are 3,782 single persons and 1,356 adults and children in 440 family households who experience homelessness in D.C.

The 2025 point-in-time count revealed a nine percent reduction for all persons in homelessness in D.C.; 2023 and 2024 saw an increase.

The PIT total is 19% lower than the count in 2025 compared to 2020. These results show a decrease of 300 persons in families and 178 unaccompanied individuals.

The District has deepened its investment by launching projects that nuanced clear initiatives to meet the needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness.