Trump booed at Washington Commanders game; first regular‑season NFL game by a president in decades

President Donald Trump on Sunday became the first sitting president in nearly 50 years to attend a regular‑season NFL game, watching the Washington Commanders fall 44‑22 to the visiting Detroit Lions.

Trump faces boos

Some fans booed loudly when Trump appeared on the videoboard late in the first half, standing in a suite with House Speaker Mike Johnson, and again when the stadium announcer introduced him at halftime.

The jeering continued as Trump led an oath for military recruits during an on‑field enlistment ceremony at the game’s break.

"I’m a little bit late," Trump told reporters after stepping off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, following a flyover of Northwest Stadium during the game. He then climbed into his armored car for the drive to the arena.

Trump attends Commanders-Lions game for 'Salute to Service'

US President Donald Trump (C), alongside US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (L) and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris (2nd R), attends the NFL game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on November 9, 2025.

Historic NFL visit

"We’re gonna have a good game. Things are going along very well. The country’s doing well. The Democrats have to open it up," he said about the government shutdown.

During the third quarter, Trump joined Fox broadcasters Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma for about eight minutes of lighthearted conversation. Albert began by asking about his days playing high school football at New York Military Academy.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders fall to Detroit Lions 44-22 in front of President Trump

"I played tight end, but it was not quite football like this. It was a little bit easier. It wasn’t so tough," Trump said. Trump left before the game ended Sunday.

According to the NFL, only two other presidents have attended a regular season game while in office: Richard Nixon in 1969 and Jimmy Carter in 1978. Trump became the first sitting president at a Super Bowl when he watched the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 40‑22 in February.

ESPN reported Saturday that a White House intermediary told the Commanders’ owners Trump wants the team’s new stadium, a nearly $4 billion project on the former RFK Stadium site in Washington, to bear his name.

