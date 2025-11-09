Trump attends Commanders-Lions game for 'Salute to Service'

The Brief President Donald Trump was in attendance at the Commanders vs. Lions game today, Sunday, Nov. 9. The game is the team’s annual "Salute to Service" event, honoring military members and veterans. With the President present, heightened security and changes to arrivals and parking are expected.



President Donald Trump attended the Commanders’ annual "Salute to Service" game Sunday, bringing an added layer of national attention to one of the NFL’s most patriotic weekends.

Live updates

8 p.m. — President Trump returns to the White House

Image 1 of 2 ▼ US President Donald Trump arrives to the White House in Washington, DC, following a trip to Palm Beach, Florida with a stop at a Washington Commanders football game on November 9, 2025. (Photo by Allison ROBBERT / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)

6:45 p.m. — Trump leaves Commanders game on Marine One

After Pres. Trump left the Commanders game, he boarded Marine One to go back to the White House.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Marine One lifts off with US President Donald Trump on board after attending the Washington Commanders' football game against the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on November 9, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

6:15 p.m. — Trump addresses crowd for oath of enlistment ceremony

President Trump, joined by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, gave the oath of enlistment at the Commander's Salute to Service game and addressed the crowd.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ US President Donald Trump (C), alongside US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (L) and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris (R), attends the NFL game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on November 9, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

6 p.m. — Trump gets into the box at Commanders stadium, waves to crowd

5:45 p.m. — Pres. Trump arrives at Northwest Stadium

President Donald Trump arrived at Northwest Stadium around 5:45 p.m. during the 2nd quarter of the Lions-Commanders game.

According to FOX 5's Jim Lokay, Trump was heavily booed upon arrival.

5:20 p.m. — Trump's impending arrival at Northwest Stadium causes delays

FOX 5 DC's Chad Ricardo reports fans were outside the stadium waiting in line nearly an hour after kickoff due to Trump's impending arrival at the Commanders' stadium.

4:45 p.m. — Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews

Trump arrived at Joint Base Andrews after a flyover above Northwest Stadium before 5 p.m.

Trump is expected to take the microphone at halftime for the Salute to Service ceremony.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ US President Donald Trump speaks with the press upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on November 9, 2025. Trump is returning to Washington DC after spending part of the weekend at his Florida residence of Mar-a-Lago. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

What we know:

President Trump is expected to watch the game from a suite with team owner Josh Harris and invited guests.

The "Salute to Service" game is an NFL tradition recognizing active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Pregame festivities included a joint-service color guard, a massive on-field flag display, and a military flyover honoring troops stationed across the region.

Security was significantly tightened, with fans undergoing airport-style screening and encountering an expanded Secret Service and police presence both inside and outside the stadium. Officials urged attendees to arrive early, follow parking instructions and prepare for longer wait times.

How to watch

FOX 5 DC's Jim Lokay will be in the press pool at the game. Stream his live report from the White House with reaction from the President on FOX LOCAL and our YouTube channel.

Why you should care:

Because of the President's visit to the stadium, security will be tightened, including TSA-style screening. The Commanders are urging fans to get to the stadium as early as possible and to review the stadiums list of prohibited items before Sunday's game.

Kickoff for the game began at 4:25 p.m.

What's next:

Veterans Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 11.