Washington Commanders fall to Detroit Lions 44-22 in front of President Trump

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes in a 44‑22 win over the Washington Commanders, with President Donald Trump watching from the stands.

Commanders fall to Lions

Trump watched from a suite after arriving late in the first half, becoming the first sitting U.S. president at a regular season NFL game since 1978, and only the third ever.

The Lions (6‑3) scored the first 22 points and never looked back. The Commanders (3‑7), missing injured quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Terry McLaurin, dropped their fifth straight loss, a year after finishing 12‑5 and knocking off Detroit in the playoffs on the way to the NFC title game.

Washington shifted defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. from the booth to the sideline, but it did little to solve the team’s issues.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Jack Campbell #46 of the Detroit Lions tackles Jacory Croskey-Merritt #22 of the Washington Commanders to stop a two point conversion in the fourth quarter of a game at Northwest Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Landover, Maryland.

Daniels dislocated his left elbow in Week 9 and missed his fourth game of the season, after playing every game last year while winning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Marcus Mariota stepped in and went 16 of 22 for 213 yards and two touchdowns, despite missing receivers McLaurin, Noah Brown and Luke McCaffrey.

"Everyone's frustrated, upset," Mariota said. "Those are emotions you want to feel at this point."

Madrid matchup ahead

Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne was ejected in the first half for unnecessary roughness after punching Amon‑Ra St. Brown.

The Commanders travel to Spain to face the Miami Dolphins in Madrid next Sunday.

