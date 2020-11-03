Trump anticipates ‘great night’ at campaign headquarters in Arlington

Supporters cheered and applauded President Donald Trump at his campaign headquarters in Arlington’s Rosslyn neighborhood, where he visited Tuesday to thank dozens of staffers working to get him reelected.

READ MORE: 'Non-scalable' fence up near White House, helicopters seen as DC prepares for possible election unrest

Trump predicted his victory, but acknowledged he could lose.

“I think we’re going to have a great night, but it’s politics and it’s elections and you never know,” Trump said.

He said his campaign was doing well in states like Florida, Arizona and Texas. He noted the importance of winning Pennsylvania.

2020 Election Results: Interactive electoral college map

Advertisement

“Winning is easy. Losing is never easy,” he said. “Not for me it’s not.”

The president went to the Republican National Committee’s annex in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington after days of grueling campaigning on the road.

“After doing that many rallies, the voice gets a little choppy,” Trump said with his now-gravely delivery.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Trump said success will bring unity. He listed what he believes are his accomplishments with the coronavirus and the economy.

More than 100 staffers, almost all wearing masks, lined up against the back wall of the operations center to hear from their candidate. Some masks were emblazoned with “Trump” and “MAGA” for Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

