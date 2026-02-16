Potomac River sewage spill: VDH urges residents to avoid contaminated water

The Brief VDH issued a water advisory after a major sewage spill contaminated the Potomac. A collapsed pipeline released about 200 million gallons of wastewater, though drinking water is unaffected. Residents are urged to avoid a 72‑mile stretch of the river and limit contact with the water.



The Virginia Department of Health has issued a recreational water advisory after a major sewage spill contaminated the Potomac River.

The spill began January 19, when a 72‑inch section of the Potomac Interceptor collapsed in Montgomery County, Maryland, sending sewage shooting out of the ground and into the river.

What we know:

DC Water says the break has released an estimated 200 million gallons of wastewater. Repairs were delayed earlier this month after crews discovered an unexpected blockage in the line.

Officials say the drinking water supply has not been affected.

"For the safety of people and pets, VDH is advising Virginia residents to avoid recreational water activities in the Potomac River, such as swimming, wading, tubing, white-water canoeing or kayaking, where full-body submersion is more likely to occur," the VDH said in an online statement.

The advisory covers a 72.5‑mile stretch of the river, from the American Legion Memorial Bridge (I‑495) in Fairfax County to the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge (Route 301) in King George County.

What you can do:

The VDH issued these tips to prevent recreational water illnesses:

Avoid contact with water in the advisory area and observe advisory signage posted at waterbody access points.

Avoid any area of the water body where water has a foul odor, dead or dying fish, or discolored water.

Promptly wash skin with soap and water if you cannot avoid contact with water in the vicinity.

Rinse or wash items that come into contact with the water, including clothing, fishing gear, life vests, ropes and paddles.

Seek medical care and notify your practitioner of the waterbody exposure if you experience adverse health effects after contact with the waterbody.

When harvesting fish or crabs, discard skin, organs, cook the meat to proper temperature, and clean cutting boards and cutting implements with warm soapy water.

