The Brief Explosion and fire forced 50 families to evacuate in Centreville. Firefighters went door to door as a home burned on Quail Pond Court. One man was hospitalized, and gas service remains shut off.



At least 50 families were evacuated Sunday night after a loud explosion and a house fire rocked a Centreville neighborhood, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

What we know:

Crews responded around 9:48 p.m. to multiple reports of an explosion and a home fully engulfed in flames in the 14300 block of Quail Pond Court. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports firefighters went door to door, urging residents to leave immediately.

READ MORE: Firefighters respond to explosion, house fire in Centreville

Firefighters worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control. One man who was inside the home was taken to the hospital, though officials have not released details on his condition.

Gas service remains shut off to part of the neighborhood. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Washington Gas and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management are coordinating next steps as the investigation continues.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Centreville explosion, fire forces 50 families to evacuate from neighborhood