Trial set for Manassas Park man accused of killing wife; woman randomly punched in DC; mail bandit caught

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

The murder trial of Naresh Bhatt who is accused of killing his wife, missing Manassas Park mother Mamta Kafle Bhatt, is expected to begin in September 2025.

Bhatt’s charges were upgraded on Monday to include first degree murder and defiling a dead body, in addition to the previous charge of concealing a dead body.

A D.C. woman tells FOX 5 she’s still terrified after she says a man randomly punched her while she was walking near a Smithsonian Museum in Northeast.

She spoke exclusively with FOX’s Shomari Stone, saying she’s still shaken up from the incident.

Some high-profile crimes caught on camera has some people wondering if it's worth our spending money to set up security cameras around our homes and businesses.

"Cameras can be a deterrent to crime but what they really provide value for is investigating, solving and kind of going back and seeing what happened and allowing officers to then target their enforcement efforts towards something rather than a concept," Montgomery County Police Capt. Nick Picerno said.

Two undocumented immigrants have been arrested after shooting at a vehicle during a road rage incident in Loudoun County, Virginia on Tuesday. The suspects have been identified as 29-year-old Jimmy Paredes Madrid and 34-year-old Aldo Betancourth Rivera, both of Sterling and undocumented according to officials.

Police say they received a report of shots fired in the area of East Maple Avenue and South Lincoln Avenue on December 3, at approximately 9:30 p.m. It was later determined that the suspects discharged a firearm at an occupied vehicle during an apparent road rage incident. That vehicle sustained damage, but no injuries to the driver and passenger were reported.

A mail bandit that left an interesting message on a ring camera after stealing mail in a D.C. neighborhood is facing charges.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Ibrahim Emmanuel De La Cruz, of Washington D.C., spoke directly to the camera. FOX 5 got that surveillance video where one of the suspects can be seen and heard looking into the camera and saying, "I love you daddy," back in March 2024.