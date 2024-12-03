Woman punched by random man in head while walking in Northeast DC: police

A woman was randomly punched in the back of the head while walking down the street in Northwest, D.C.

According to the woman, she was walking down the street with another person when a man walked up and struck her in the back of the head. The woman told police the man hit her with a closed fist.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot on Massachusetts Avenue NE, toward Union Station.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.