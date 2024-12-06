2 undocumented immigrants arrested after shooting at vehicle during Virginia road rage incident

Two undocumented immigrants have been arrested after shooting at a vehicle during a road rage incident in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The suspects have been identified as 29-year-old Jimmy Paredes Madrid and 34-year-old Aldo Betancourth Rivera, both of Sterling and undocumented.

Police say they received a report of shots fired in the area of East Maple Avenue and South Lincoln Avenue on December 3, at approximately 9:30 p.m.

It was later determined that the suspects discharged a firearm at an occupied vehicle during an apparent road rage incident. That vehicle sustained damage, but no injuries to the driver and passenger were reported.

Betancourth Rivera is charged with Principle in the 2nd Degree of shooting into an occupied vehicle, a class 4 felony.

Paredes Madrid is charged with shooting from a vehicle and shooting into an occupied vehicle, both class 4 felonies, along with brandishing a firearm, and a misdemeanor.

Both suspects are being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

