DC mail bandit that left interesting message 'I love you daddy' charged for multiple thefts

A mail bandit that left an interesting message on a ring camera after stealing mail in a D.C. neighborhood is facing charges.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Ibrahim Emmanuel De La Cruz, of Washington D.C., spoke directly to the camera. FOX 5 got that surveillance video where one of the suspects can be seen and heard looking into the camera and saying, "I love you daddy," back in March 2024.

That man has since been extradited to face charges filed by a criminal complaint.

According to officials, De La Cruz is alleged to be involved in a number of high-volume thefts of U.S. Mail in Washington D.C., Arlington, Va., and Bowie, Maryland, as well as an armed robbery of a postal maintenance worker.

"The defendant is charged with robbing a postal worker and repeatedly raiding mail collection boxes, apparently seeking to use the checks, credit cards, and personal identifying information he stole for his financial benefit. We stand ready to partner with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to hold accountable those who assault postal carriers and those who steal the valuable letters and items we depend on the Postal Service to ship."

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Officials say he was using stolen U.S. Postal Service "arrow keys" to access USPS collection boxes, outdoor parcel lockers, cluster box units, and apartment mailbox panels.

According to officials, the suspect in the thefts resembled a man who had robbed a postal maintenance worker of his arrow keys on August 10, 2024, while the suspect appeared to be gripping a pistol tucked into his waistband.

De La Cruz is also suspected of using personal identifying information gleaned from the stolen mail to obtain bank accounts and credit cards in other people’s names, according to officials.

Officials say the defendant allegedly used money stolen from accounts to pay for student tuition, rent, utilities, and cell phone bills. According to the complaint, De La Cruz also posted a rap on YouTube boasting of his exploits.