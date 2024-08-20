Trial rescheduled for 3 girls accused of killing 64-year-old DC man after new details emerge

The trial for the deadly beating of 64-year-old Reggie Brown has been rescheduled for Sept. 3. The change follows a motions hearing held Tuesday, where new details and video evidence were presented in court.

According to testimony, five girls and an unidentified adult male were seen on surveillance video as part of the violent incident.

A D.C. police detective testified that the adult male initiated the assault.

The detective described watching video footage showing the teens chasing Brown down an alley off Georgia Avenue. The murder was reportedly filmed by one of the suspects.

The evidence revealed that Brown, who was punched and kicked, was left lying on his back with multiple lacerations and contusions. His pants were pulled off, and his shoes were removed. The medical examiner confirmed that Brown died from blunt force trauma.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez was at the D.C. Superior Court Tuesday, tracking the hearing. The case is complex and disturbing, involving five girls who have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder as juveniles.

The fatal assault occurred on October 17, 2023. The medical examiner ruled the death of 64-year-old Reggie Brown a homicide due to blunt force trauma. Police believed he was randomly attacked.

Brown's family told FOX 5 that he suffered from multiple disabilities and was frail from battling to beat cancer. He encountered the group of girls around 1 a.m. while on his way to his Northwest D.C. home near Georgia Avenue and Rittenhouse Street.

The first three suspects were arrested about five months after Brown’s death. Their trial is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. District law prohibits suspects that young from being charged as adults.

Two additional girls, aged 13 and 15, were picked up by an area task force last month. Both are also facing second-degree murder as juveniles in Borwn's homicide.

