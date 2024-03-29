Reggie Brown’s family told FOX 5's Shomari Stone he was a kind man who cared about people and would give you the shirt off his back.

They can’t understand why someone would kill him.

His relatives still have mixed emotions.

They’re relieved D.C. police arrested the three teenage girls who are accused of beating him to death on Georgia Avenue last October around 1 o'clock in the morning.

But they’re also shocked that the suspects are teenagers.

Reggie Brown, 64, of Washington D.C. Photo via family

The medical examiner says the 64-year-old died from blunt force trauma.

But his family is also surprised to find out that one of the girls, the 12-year-old, was shot in a separate incident Friday morning.

"He was just a quiet, nice polite person. He didn’t bother anybody. That’s the type of person he was," a close family friend told FOX 5's Shomari Stone exclusively.

The family friend said they were "shocked" when they found out teenage girls were involved.

"[I'm] glad they got them," they said.

A relative of the 12-year-old girl accused of killing Brown told FOX 5 that someone shot her inside an apartment on the 500 block of Peabody Street NW Friday morning.

She is expected to survive.

The apartment is located about four blocks away from where Brown was murdered.

The 12-year-old's relative told FOX 5 they're "devastated."

"She going to come through. It’s just a lot going on right now," they said. "This happened around three in the morning. I ain’t even get no sleep."

Detectives say the suspect who shot the 12-year-old girl was wearing a mask and dressed in all black.

D.C. police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to give them a call.

Meanwhile, the 12-year-old who was shot — and her 13-year-old alleged accomplices — are facing second-degree murder charges, according to her relative.

FOX 5 will not identify the teens because they are juveniles and have not been charged as adults.