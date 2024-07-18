Two more teens arrested in connection to deadly beating of 64-year-old DC man

The Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrest of two additional teenagers in connection to the murder of 64-year-old Reggie Brown.

On Thursday, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested two more suspects, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, both from Northwest D.C. They were transported to the Homicide Branch and charged with second-degree murder.

Brown was found on Oct. 17, around 1 a.m., in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue NW with trauma consistent with an assault. Police said he died on the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma, ruling it a homicide.

Initially, three juveniles were arrested in connection with Brown's death.

Back in March, a 13-year-old girl from Northwest D.C. was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The following day, a second 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, both from Northwest D.C., were also arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The case remains under investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact police.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this homicide.