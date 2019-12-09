Trial begins for Montgomery County cop accused of assault

The trial of a Montgomery County police officer who has been charged with assault is set to begin today.

Kevin Moris was arrested after he was recorded on cell phone video driving his knee into the back of a handcuffed suspect’s head and smashing his face into a sidewalk.

Moris was not interested in a plea deal, instead opting to defend his actions in a jury trial.

The officer was undercover investigating an alleged mushroom dealer when the incident occurred.

Acting Chief Marcus Jones and State’s Attorney John McCarthy looked at several videos of the arrest before making the decision to charge officer Moris.

Court documents indicate that the suspect, Arnaldo Pesoa of Silver Spring, was arrested for selling hallucinogenic mushrooms, and he resisted arrest inside the McDonalds in Aspen Hill.

Police say Pesoa also spit blood and saliva on Moris’ ankle and show, and that he continued to resist arrest outside the restaurant.

