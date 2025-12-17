Debate over transit options for Commanders stadium at RFK site; roundtable set for Wednesday

Preparations for the new Commanders stadium at the old RFK site are moving forward, and as plans take shape, local leaders are shifting their attention to the questions of how tens of thousands of fans will get to and from the games once the venue opens.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports that access and transit remain top concerns for people living near the site.

On Wednesday, project partners will brief the community on their plans to manage the surge in traffic expected on game days.

Under the current plan, the city would contribute $350 million toward two parking garages with up to 8,000 spaces, far short of what’s needed for crowds topping 65,000.

Upgrades are also planned for the Stadium–Armory Metro station on 19th Street, and some advocates are pushing for an additional Metro stop on the northeast side of the development.

What's next:

Councilmember Charles Allen has been pushing public transit options. Wednesday’s roundtable begins at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed.

To Watch Live:

Later in the evening, the architect and project team will host a virtual community briefing. More on the virtual briefing can be found online.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ A rendering of what a new stadium at D.C.’s RFK stadium site could look like. A multi-billion-dollar agreement has been reached to bring the Commanders back to Washington, D.C., revitalizing the old RFK Stadium site and the surrounding community. (Government of the District of Columbia)