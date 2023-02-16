Trial begins for 6 connected to murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson

The trials for six people connected to the horrific 2018 murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson are expected to begin Thursday.

Court officials say opening statements for Quentin Michals, Qujuan Thomas, Isaiah Murchison, Darrise Jeffers, Marquell Cobbs, and Gregory Taylor will take place in D.C. Superior Court.

All six face first-degree murder charges in connection with Makiyah's death. The young girl was killed as she was buying ice cream on 53rd Street in her Northeast D.C. neighborhood on July 16, 2018 after shots were fired into a crowd. Police say four others, including Makiyah's sister, were injured in the shooting.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was killed in a shooting in her northeast D.C. neighborhood in 2018.

Authorities believe Makiyah was caught in the crossfire of a shooting that was retaliation for a 2017 attack that left several of the suspected gunmen wounded.

A total of 11 people have been arrested and charged in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.