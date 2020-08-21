Suspected gunman in murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson arrested, U.S. Marshals say

Authorities have arrested a man they believe was one of the gunmen responsible for the horrific murder of a 10-year-old girl over two years ago in the District.

U.S. Marshals arrested Isaiah Murchison in in Fredericksburg, Virginia Thursday night in connection with the killing of Makiyah Wilson. Murchison is awaiting extradition to D.C. and is one of nearly a dozen who face charges in Wilson’s death.

Isaiah Murchison (U.S. Marshals)

Makiyah was killed as she was buying ice cream in her Northeast D.C. neighborhood on July 16, 2018 after multiple gunmen opened fire into a crowd.

Murchison is a known member of the Wellington Park Crew gang, U.S. Marshals say. Court records state the motive for the shooting aws payback for a 2017 shooting on Stanton Road in which several were shot and wounded.

Makiyah Wilson

