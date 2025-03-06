Transportation secretary pens letters to DC Mayor, WMATA, Amtrak asking for safety improvements

article

The Brief U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy sent letters to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the CEOs of WMATA and Amtrak Thursday. Duffy asked each leader to find ways to improve transportation safety in D.C. The secretary claims that the improvements are necessary to "restore greatness to our nation’s capital."



The Trump Administration is urging D.C. leaders to focus on safety and security with the city's transportation systems, saying changes are necessary to "restore greatness to our nation’s capital."

On Thursday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy sent letters to D.C. officials, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner and WMATA CEO Randy Clarke saying the District’s leaders need to focus on reducing crime, making roads safer and improving passenger security on public transportation.

"The president has called for people to return to office and it is critical we ensure workers’ safety during their daily commute," Duffy’s said.

To WMATA

In the letter to Clarke, the transportation secretary said he wants WMATA to reduce fare evasion, lower crime on metro buses and trains, to ensure people using public transit feel safe.

READ MORE: Teens rob man of Canada Goose jacket on Metro train

There have been some violent incidents on the Metro recently. Last month, a disturbing video showed teens robbing a man of his coat on a train. Metro Transit Police have arrested the suspects but the incident has caused concern among some Metro riders, who were shocked to see the brazen theft.

To Bowser

Writing to Mayor Bowser, Duffy expressed concerns about road safety, wanting to make sure traffic signs, signals and pavement markings are used to warn or guide pedestrians and vehicles — not for other forms of expression.

This week, Bowser announced that the bold yellow "Black Lives Matter Plaza" mural near the White House will be changed, a move some believe is an attempt to appease the Trump administration amid the president’s ongoing threats to "take over" D.C.

READ MORE: Black Lives Matter Plaza to be redesigned as part of new DC mural project

Bowser’s announcement also came after Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) introduced H.R. 1774 , a bill that seeks to remove the "Black Lives Matter" phrase from the plaza. If passed, the bill would withhold federal funding from D.C. unless the mayor removes it and redesignates the area as "Liberty Plaza."

To Amtrak

In a separate letter to Amtrak’s CEO Stephen Gardner, Duffy is called on Amtrak to prevent crime and improve its management of Union Station.

About three weeks ago, Police Chief Pamela Smith told FOX 5 that a fatal shooting happened in the "Union Station parking garage, in the back of Union Station" during the busy evening commute.

Responses

WMATA responded to the letter, thanking Duffy and adding that the general manager is looking forward to working with its federal partner to make Metro safer. The general manager admits there is still work to do.

FOX 5 asked the mayor’s office for a response to Duffy’s letter. A spokesperson said Bowser does not have a comment at this time.

We are awaiting a response from Amtrak.

READ ALL OF THE LETTER FROM SECRETARY DUFFY BELOW