VIDEO: Teens rob man of Canada Goose jacket on Metro train

The Brief Video taken on the Metro Thursday shows teens robbing a man of his Canada Goose jacket. The two teenage suspects were arrested for unrelated crimes, according to Metro Transit Police. They are working with the Attorney General for D.C. to bring charges against them.



A disturbing video is making the rounds on social media, showing teens robbing a man of his coat on a train. Metro Transit Police have arrested the suspects but the incident has caused concern among some Metro riders, who were shocked to see the brazen theft.

Caught on Camera

What Happens:

In the video, you can see the man sitting on the train wearing his Canada Goose coat when a teen walks straight up to him and demands his coat.

The teenage suspect forcefully removes the man’s coat before telling him, "If you snitch, imma crush your b**** a**." The suspect then repeated the threat, saying, "imma crush you."

The man stood up, again saying he "wasn’t going to snitch." The suspect then walked back over to the victim with his hand in his pocket, making it appear as though he had a gun.

They have another verbal exchange before the man runs away from the two teenage suspects.

Suspects in Custody

What we know:

Metro Transit Police says they arrested the two suspects in Maryland for unrelated crimes and police are working with the Office of the Attorney General for D.C. to also file charges for the coat robbery.

WMATA recently told FOX 5 that they've increased security on trains and at Metro stations — something riders agree is needed.