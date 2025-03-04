Black Lives Matter Plaza to be redesigned as part of new DC mural project

article

The famous Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House will soon look very different.

Black Lives Plaza mural removal

What we know:

Instead of the bold, yellow mural that’s been there since 2020, the plaza will be replaced with fresh artwork created by local students and artists, as part of a new city project celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed the surprising news on Tuesday, stating that her administration has long considered the plaza's evolution.

"The mural inspired millions and helped our city through a very painful period," Bowser said, reflecting on how the Black Lives Matter mural became a symbol during the protests against police brutality in 2020. "But now we can't afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference. The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern. Our focus is on economic growth, public safety, and supporting our residents affected by these cuts."

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 05: People walk down 16th street after volunteers, with permission from the city, painted "Black Lives Matter" on the street near the White House on June 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. After seven days of protests in DC over the de Expand

The change comes amid growing debates over the mural’s significance and place in the city, especially in light of new political pressures.

When was the ‘Black Lives Matter' mural painted?

The original Black Lives Matter Plaza, which stretches along 16th Street NW, was created after protests broke out nationwide following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. In the wake of those protests, the mural was painted by local artists and city workers in the summer of 2020, and quickly became a powerful gathering spot for those seeking justice and change through demonstrations. By October 2021, the plaza was officially completed, becoming a permanent landmark in the city.

"When we created Black Lives Matter Plaza in June 2020, we sent a strong message that Black Lives Matter, and that power has always been and always will be with well-meaning people," Bowser said at the time. We have transformed the mural into a monument. One of my proudest memories of Black Lives Matter Plaza is when, in his final days, Congressman John Lewis came to see it for himself. He recognized Black Lives Matter Plaza as good trouble, and we know it will remain a gathering place for reflection, planning and action, as we work toward a more perfect union."

Bowser's statement Tuesday comes just one day after Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) introduced H.R. 1774, a bill that seeks to remove the "Black Lives Matter" phrase from the plaza. If passed, the bill would withhold federal funding from D.C. unless the mayor removes it and redesignates the area as "Liberty Plaza."

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet revealed when the mural will be removed, nor has Mayor Bowser directly addressed whether the changes are a response to the proposed bill.