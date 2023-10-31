Top 5 moments from our Halloween episode of Good Day DC

For Halloween this year, we held our very own star-studded awards show: The Good Day Music Movie TV Awards.

Here are the top moments from our Halloween show:

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift

Marissa Mitchell and Holly Morris dressed up as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift for Halloween this year to accept the award for Tour of the Year! We even had appearances from Blue Ivy and Travis Kelce!

Tom Sandoval

Accepting the award for Reality Royalty was Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules – played by Tucker Barnes! Erin Como and Homa Bash did a GREAT job as dueling Kardashian sisters.

Jada and Will

That Jada and that Will love? Yeah, right! Chad Ricardo and Ashley Darby were our favorite couple-but-no-longer-a-couple, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett to present Barbie and Ken with the award for Movie of the Year.

Guy Lambert as Drake

Drake, Usher and Beyoncé teamed up to award Joe Clair with Icon of the Year award! But Guy Lambert almost stole the show with his commitment to the costume, including a cornrow wig AND a very convincing fake beard.

And introducing this year's Best New Early Morning Male Anchor!

It was no competition…no, literally!

