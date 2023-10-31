Top 5 moments from our Halloween episode of Good Day DC

WASHINGTON - For Halloween this year, we held our very own star-studded awards show: The Good Day Music Movie TV Awards.
Here are the top moments from our Halloween show:
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift
Marissa Mitchell and Holly Morris dressed up as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift for Halloween this year to accept the award for Tour of the Year! We even had appearances from Blue Ivy and Travis Kelce!
Marissa and Holly dress up as Beyonce and Taylor!
We had some amazing appearances on Good Day DC for our Halloween episode...
Tom Sandoval
Accepting the award for Reality Royalty was Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules – played by Tucker Barnes! Erin Como and Homa Bash did a GREAT job as dueling Kardashian sisters.
Tucker as Tom Sandoval
Tucker Barnes makes a great Tom Sandoval, winner of this year's Reality Royalty award!
Jada and Will
That Jada and that Will love? Yeah, right! Chad Ricardo and Ashley Darby were our favorite couple-but-no-longer-a-couple, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett to present Barbie and Ken with the award for Movie of the Year.
Jada and Will ... AKA Chad and Ashley
Jada and Will presented Movie of the Year to Barbie and Ken!
Guy Lambert as Drake
Drake, Usher and Beyoncé teamed up to award Joe Clair with Icon of the Year award! But Guy Lambert almost stole the show with his commitment to the costume, including a cornrow wig AND a very convincing fake beard.
Joe Clair wins Icon of the Year!
Usher, Beyonce and Drake recognize our very own ICON, Joe Clair!
And introducing this year's Best New Early Morning Male Anchor!
It was no competition…no, literally!
Introducing the BEST new early morning male anchor: Stephen Graddick!
Stephen has JUST joined the Good Day DC team and is already winning awards!
