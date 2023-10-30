Stephen Graddick joins FOX 5 DC as co-anchor

article

Stephen Graddick has joined FOX 5 DC as a morning co-anchor!

Starting in November, Graddick will co-anchor alongside Holly Morris from 4 to 5 a.m., and alongside Marissa Mitchell from 5 to 6 a.m.

Graddick will be a reporter from 6 to 9 a.m. He'll also join the Good Day DC crew from 9 to 11 a.m.

"Stephen is going to fit right in with our talented morning team and our DMV viewers are going to love his energy and quick wit," said vice president and news director Paul McGonagle.

"Joining the legendary FOX 5 DC team is a moment I used to only dream about, and now it is real," said Graddick. "I can’t wait to bring my personality and unwavering passion to this incredible journey as the trusted source to bring DMV viewers the stories that truly matter to us all."