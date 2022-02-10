Third consecutive day of threats being investigated at multiple DC schools

DC Police are investigating threats made against four schools in the District. It's the third consecutive day that threats have been made against select DC public schools.

Police say they are investigating threats at H.D. Woodson High School, McKinley Tech High School, IDEA Public Charter School and Cesar Chavez Public Charter School.

On Tuesday, Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event at Dunbar High School.

District of Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez, who was at Dunbar for Emhoff’s appearance, said there had been a bomb threat.

READ MORE: Doug Emhoff ushered out of event at Dunbar High School following bomb threat

The next day, Dunbar High School in D.C. was evacuated again in addition to five other schools after DC Public Schools was made aware of security threats.

Eventually, DC Police announced each of the schools were cleared with no hazardous material found.

READ MORE: All DC schools cleared after being evacuated due to security threats including Dunbar High

Thursday morning, authorities arrested a 16-year old boy in connection to the multiple bomb threats made on Wednesday.

Officials say the teen faces terroristic threats charges.

READ MORE: 16-year old boy arrested for making multiple bomb threats at DC schools, police say

Officials have not released any further details about Thursday's threats.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.