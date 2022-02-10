16-year old boy arrested for making multiple bomb threats at DC schools, police say

Authorities have arrested a 16-year old boy in connection to multiple bomb threats that were made at a number of D.C. schools Wednesday that led to evacuations and disruptions.

Officials say the teen faces terroristic threats charges.

Officers investigated multiple threats at Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School, Seed Public Charter School, Friendship Public Charter School and McKinley Tech High School Wednesday.

All the schools were cleared by officers. No threats were found, and no injuries were reported.