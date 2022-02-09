Multiple DC high schools evacuated due to security threats including Dunbar High

Dunbar High School in D.C. was evacuated Wednesday, the second day in a row, after DC Public Schools was made aware of security threats.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

DCPS was also made aware of security threats at Roosevelt and Ron Brown High Schools.

Dunbar was evacuated on Tuesday while Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was visiting for an event in commemoration of Black History Month.

READ MORE: Doug Emhoff ushered out of event at Dunbar High School following security concern

District of Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez, who was at Dunbar for Emhoff’s appearance, said there had been a bomb threat.

Police used bomb technicians and dogs to search the building and concluded there was no threat, Benedict said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

No further information has been given on Wednesday's evacuation.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.