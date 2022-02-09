Expand / Collapse search

Multiple DC high schools evacuated due to security threats including Dunbar High

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Dunbar High School in D.C. was evacuated Wednesday, the second day in a row, after DC Public Schools was made aware of security threats.

DCPS was also made aware of security threats at Roosevelt and Ron Brown High Schools.

Dunbar High School bomb threat under investigation

Authorities continue to investigate who was behind a bomb threat at Dunbar High School in D.C. Tuesday. Doug Emhoff -- the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris -- was at the school for an event -- and was escorted out shortly after the threat came in.

Dunbar was evacuated on Tuesday while Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was visiting for an event in commemoration of Black History Month.

READ MORE: Doug Emhoff ushered out of event at Dunbar High School following security concern

District of Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez, who was at Dunbar for Emhoff’s appearance, said there had been a bomb threat.

Police used bomb technicians and dogs to search the building and concluded there was no threat, Benedict said.

No further information has been given on Wednesday's evacuation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.