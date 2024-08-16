'The Family Reunion’ is back and sizzling for a fourth year

The highly-anticipated culinary and entertainment extravaganza returns August 15 -18 to Salamander Resort and Spa in Middleburg, Virginia.

More than one-thousand attendees from all over the country descend upon the five-star resort for a culinary experience created in partnership with Sheila Johnson’s Salamander Resorts and Hotels and the lifestyle and culinary juggernaut, ‘Food & Wine.’

Celebrated chef and author Kwame Onwuachi leads the spectacular on the sprawling, 340-acre property. It includes a jam-packed schedule of panel discussions, breakout sessions, recreational activities and parties. However, inclusivity and diversity of food and the hospitality industry remain the event’s core. Several food demonstrations are part of the lineup.

The industry’s best, including Carla Hall, Gregory Gourdet, Nyesha Arrington and others, share their expertise and journeys with attendees. There are also several surprise guests set to wow the group. R&B sensation Tweet helped to kick off the first night of performances Thursday with a brief medley of some of her biggest hits, including, "Oops" and "Call Me."

A portion of ticket sales from the event will support the Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign.

FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell is covering the event. Follow her on X at MarissaMFOX5 and Instagram at MarissaMtchll for additional insight. This story and gallery will also be updated throughout the weekend.