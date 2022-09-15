Salamander Resorts opens first DC hotel formerly owned by Mandarin Oriental

article

Salamander Hotels & Resorts has officially launched Salamander Washington DC, purchasing and the 373-room property, which formerly operated as the Mandarin Oriental DC.

Under new ownership and Salamander’s management, the hotel will undergo renovations while still conducting business.

This includes a renovation of the hotel’s suites including the three-bedroom Presidential Suite with views of the Potomac River, the remodeling and reopening of the club lounge, redesign of its signature restaurant and grand lobby lounge and activation of the hotel’s outdoor spaces which overlook DC’s waterfront.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ WASHINGTON - JANUARY 5: A view of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial and the Tidal Basin is seen from the Presidential Suite at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel during a press preview of the hotel's "Presidential Privilege 2005 Inauguration Package" January 5, 2005 in Washington, DC. The $200,500 package features a five-day, four-night stay in the 3,500-square foot Presidential Suite, private jet service to and from Washington, 24-hour personal butler service, designer inaugural ball fashions, tickets to an inaugural event, a personal chauffer-driven Maybach for the entire stay and a U.S. flag which had flown over the U.S. Capitol as a commemorative gift. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Salamander Washington DC is already a grand luxury hotel and we intend to introduce the warm and inviting feeling that guests enjoy at other Salamander properties," said founder Sheila Johnson. "Together with Henderson Park, we will create a gathering place for the community in a relaxing and refined setting. We are also delighted to welcome the hotel’s employees into the Salamander family and introduce our unique style of service to this exceptional property."

Located along the capital’s Southwest waterfront, Salamander Washington DC is a short walk from the National Mall and District Wharf.

The company is known in the region for its Forbes Five-Star rated Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, VA, just an hour away from downtown D.C.

Johnson's co-founded Black Entertainment Television (BET), and is currently Vice Chairman of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the NHL’s Washington Capitals and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, for which she serves as President and Managing Partner.

"DC is open and so are our beautiful hotels," said Mayor Muriel Bowser. "We are excited to welcome Salamander Hotels & Resorts to DC – so close to downtown, to our beautiful waterfront, and to all the destinations at The Wharf. Congratulations to Sheila Johnson, her team at Salamander, and the team at Henderson Park."

Salamander Washington DC’s signature restaurant, currently open only for breakfast, will be revitalized, and the hotel is working with a noted chef to reposition the restaurant with a projected springtime opening. A patisserie will also be added on the main level for grab-and-go items featuring freshly baked items from the property’s pastry shop.

The spa will become a Salamander Spa, which already has a Forbes Five-Star rating in Middleburg. Additionally, the spa will undergo an expansion to include more treatment rooms and a street-level entrance.

For more reservations and more information about Salamander Washington DC, click here.