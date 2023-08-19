“The Family Reunion” returns for its third year at Salamander Middleburg

Culinary extravaganza ‘The Family Reunion’ back for third year in Virginia.

"The Family Reunion" is back for its third year at Salamander Middleburg in Middleburg, Virginia. The immersive, hospitality-driven extravaganza at one of the nation’s top luxury resorts is underway from August 17 through August 20.

The illustrious event highlights the industry’s premier talent like culinary guru and TV star/author Carla Hall and other industry greats such as Rodney Scott, Bryan Furman, Gregory Gourdet, Mashama Bailey, Tavel Bristol-Joseph and more.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ New Orleans native and hip hop star Juvenile performs to kick off the first night of Kwame Onwuachi Presents The Family Reunion.

FOX 5 anchor and LION Lunch Hour host Marissa Mitchell is on site for the weekend festivities, panels and demonstrations. There’s also a plethora of entertainment which included a surprise performance Friday night by New Orleans native and hip hop star Juvenile during The Family Reunion’s Mardi Gras-themed party.

Chef and Author Kwame Onwuachi is presenting the multi-day event in collaboration with Dotdash Meredith’s FOOD & WINE and Sheila Johnson’s Salamander Collection.

Stay with FOX 5 DC for more coverage on this event to air Monday morning.