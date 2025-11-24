Thanksgiving travel to reach record levels in DMV; best and worst times to drive

The Brief AAA says more than 1.6 million Washington-area residents will travel this Thanksgiving. Most will drive, making heavy congestion across the DMV almost certain. Nationwide, nearly 82 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more.



More than 1.6 million Washington-area residents are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to AAA.

By the numbers:

The auto club says this marks the highest number of Thanksgiving holiday travelers ever recorded in the D.C. region. Most will be driving to their destinations, meaning congestion and traffic jams across the DMV are almost certain.

AAA projects more than 92,000 Washingtonians will fly this year, a slight increase from last Thanksgiving. Another 20,000 are expected to travel by bus, train or cruise.

Nationwide, nearly 82 million people are expected to journey 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, AAA said.

Best and Worst Times to Drive in the DC region

Tuesday, Nov 25

Worst Travel Time: 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Best Travel Time: Before 12:00 PM

Wednesday, Nov 26

Worst Travel Time: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Best Travel Time: Before 11:00 AM

Thursday, Nov 27

Minimal Traffic Impact Expected

Friday, Nov 28

Worst Travel Time: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Best Travel Time: Before 11:00 AM

Saturday, Nov 29

Worst Travel Time: 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Best Travel Time: Before 10:00 AM

Sunday, Nov 30

Worst Travel Time: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Best Travel Time: Before 11:00 AM

Monday, Dec 1

Worst Travel Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Best Travel Time: After 8:00 PM

Peak Congestion by Metro

Metro: Washington, DC to Baltimore

Route: via Balt/Wash Pkwy N

Peak Congestion Period: Tuesday, 4:30 PM

Estimated Travel Time: 1 hour 50 minutes

Increase Compared to Typical: 166%

Source: INRIX

2025 Thanksgiving Holiday Washington DC Metro Area Travelers

2025 (Forecast)

Total Travel: 1,578,200

Automobile: 1,465,808

Air: 92,006

Other (Bus, Train, Cruise): 20,386

2024 (Actual)

Total Travel: 1,547,700

Automobile: 1,438,108

Air: 91,043

Other (Bus, Train, Cruise): 18,550