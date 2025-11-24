Thanksgiving travel to reach record levels in DMV; best and worst times to drive
WASHINGTON - More than 1.6 million Washington-area residents are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to AAA.
By the numbers:
The auto club says this marks the highest number of Thanksgiving holiday travelers ever recorded in the D.C. region. Most will be driving to their destinations, meaning congestion and traffic jams across the DMV are almost certain.
AAA projects more than 92,000 Washingtonians will fly this year, a slight increase from last Thanksgiving. Another 20,000 are expected to travel by bus, train or cruise.
Nationwide, nearly 82 million people are expected to journey 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, AAA said.
Best and Worst Times to Drive in the DC region
Tuesday, Nov 25
Worst Travel Time: 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Best Travel Time: Before 12:00 PM
Wednesday, Nov 26
Worst Travel Time: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Best Travel Time: Before 11:00 AM
Thursday, Nov 27
Minimal Traffic Impact Expected
Friday, Nov 28
Worst Travel Time: 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Best Travel Time: Before 11:00 AM
Saturday, Nov 29
Worst Travel Time: 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Best Travel Time: Before 10:00 AM
Sunday, Nov 30
Worst Travel Time: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Best Travel Time: Before 11:00 AM
Monday, Dec 1
Worst Travel Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Best Travel Time: After 8:00 PM
Peak Congestion by Metro
Metro: Washington, DC to Baltimore
Route: via Balt/Wash Pkwy N
Peak Congestion Period: Tuesday, 4:30 PM
Estimated Travel Time: 1 hour 50 minutes
Increase Compared to Typical: 166%
Source: INRIX
2025 Thanksgiving Holiday Washington DC Metro Area Travelers
2025 (Forecast)
Total Travel: 1,578,200
Automobile: 1,465,808
Air: 92,006
Other (Bus, Train, Cruise): 20,386
2024 (Actual)
Total Travel: 1,547,700
Automobile: 1,438,108
Air: 91,043
Other (Bus, Train, Cruise): 18,550
The Source: Information in this article comes from AAA and previous FOX 5 reporting.