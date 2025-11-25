Record-breaking air travel expected during Thanksgiving rush

The Brief AAA expects 82 million travelers, including 6 million flying. FAA says Tuesday could be busiest Thanksgiving travel day in 15 years. Airlines project 31 million passengers through Dec. 1, with Sunday and Monday as peak return days.



Airports nationwide are bracing for a surge of travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday rush.

By the numbers:

AAA predicts nearly 82 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home, with about 6 million expected to fly.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Tuesday could be the busiest Thanksgiving travel day in 15 years, with more than 52,000 flights scheduled nationwide.

The Transportation Security Administration notes eight of the 10 busiest days in its history have occurred this year, and the holiday period could set more records.

Airlines expect to carry 31 million passengers between now and December 1.

The return travel crunch begins this weekend, with Sunday and Monday projected to be the heaviest air travel days of the season.

Air traffic control staffing has fully returned after the government shutdown, offering relief to the industry as weather threats move across parts of the country.

If you’re flying this holiday season, the TSA is offering a few tips:

Get to the airport at least two hours early

Download your airline app

Avoid checking a bag to help you move faster if there are any weather-related delays.

Have your REAL ID, passport or approved ID out and ready

TSA also reminds travelers with disabilities or medical needs that they can call TSA CARES for help through screening.