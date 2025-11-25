DC weather: Showers return Tuesday ahead of cold, blustery Thanksgiving

The Brief Showers return Tuesday, with rain lingering into the evening commute. Wednesday warms into the upper 60s and 70s, with morning showers and possible thunder. Thanksgiving turns cold and blustery, feeling like the 30s under cloudy skies.



Holiday travelers may face wet roads Tuesday as showers return to the D.C. region, ahead of a sharp drop in temperatures by Thanksgiving.

Timeline:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a few sprinkles could pop up Tuesday morning before steadier showers build through the afternoon and linger into the evening commute.

The region will briefly dry out overnight, but another round of showers is expected Wednesday morning, possibly with a rumble of thunder. Despite the rain, Wednesday will bring a warmup, with highs climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s.

The mild conditions won’t last, Grenda says. By Thanksgiving Day, temperatures tumble into the 40s under cloudy skies and gusty winds, making it feel more like the upper 30s. Little sunshine is expected, and the blustery conditions will add to the chill.

The cold snap continues Friday into the weekend before easing by Sunday, when showers could return. Rain chances may linger into Monday.

