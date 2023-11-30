Ten arrested for retail thefts across DC
WASHINGTON - Metropolitan Police officers arrested ten people in a retail theft operation on Wednesday.
The ages of the suspects range from 15-years-old to 53-years-old.
The operation took place at three locations, two in Southeast and one in Southwest D.C. Police say the operation resulted in the recovery of a BB gun and amphetamines.
The following people were arrested in the operation:
- A 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest
- 20-year-old Dale Cody Adrian, of Northwest
- 25-year-old Mikhaila Bennett, of Northeast
- 30-year-old Antonio Smith, of Southeast
- 18-year-old Aaron Wilson, of Southeast
- 24-year-old DeAngelo Epps, of Southeast
- 38-year-old Kareem Jenkins, of Northwest
- 53-year-old Lonnie Wiggins, of no fixed address
- 22-year-old Najeem Sile, of Southeast
- 27-year-old Marvin Davis, of Southeast
This operation resulted in the recovery of a BB gun and amphetamines.