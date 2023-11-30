Ten arrested for retail thefts across DC

Metropolitan Police officers arrested ten people in a retail theft operation on Wednesday.

The ages of the suspects range from 15-years-old to 53-years-old.

The operation took place at three locations, two in Southeast and one in Southwest D.C. Police say the operation resulted in the recovery of a BB gun and amphetamines.

The following people were arrested in the operation:

A 15-year-old juvenile male , of Northwest

20-year-old Dale Cody Adrian , of Northwest

25-year-old Mikhaila Bennett , of Northeast

30-year-old Antonio Smith , of Southeast

18-year-old Aaron Wilson , of Southeast

24-year-old DeAngelo Epps , of Southeast

38-year-old Kareem Jenkins , of Northwest

53-year-old Lonnie Wiggins , of no fixed address

22-year-old Najeem Sile , of Southeast

27-year-old Marvin Davis, of Southeast

