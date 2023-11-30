Expand / Collapse search

Ten arrested for retail thefts across DC

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Metropolitan Police officers arrested ten people in a retail theft operation on Wednesday. 

The ages of the suspects range from 15-years-old to 53-years-old. 

The operation took place at three locations, two in Southeast and one in Southwest D.C. Police say the operation resulted in the recovery of a BB gun and amphetamines. 

The following people were arrested in the operation: 

  • A 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest
  • 20-year-old Dale Cody Adrian, of Northwest
  • 25-year-old Mikhaila Bennett, of Northeast
  • 30-year-old Antonio Smith, of Southeast
  • 18-year-old Aaron Wilson, of Southeast
  • 24-year-old DeAngelo Epps, of Southeast
  • 38-year-old Kareem Jenkins, of Northwest
  • 53-year-old Lonnie Wiggins, of no fixed address
  • 22-year-old Najeem Sile, of Southeast
  • 27-year-old Marvin Davis, of Southeast

This operation resulted in the recovery of a BB gun and amphetamines.

MORE FROM FOX 5 DC: 