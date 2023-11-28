3 suspects arrested with 44 stolen checks, 29 stolen credit card, in $8000 retail theft ring: police

The Tyson’s Urban Team apprehended three suspects apart of a retail theft crew from Maryland.

Police received a call around 4:45 p.m. from loss prevention at Sak’s Fifth Avenue for suspects actively involved in credit card fraud. Upon arrival, the three suspects were taken into custody.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ 44 stolen checks

According to police, the suspects successfully made purchases at Neiman Marcus for over $8,000 before attempting to use stolen credit cards at Sak’s Fifth Avenue without success. During the arrest, the men were found in possession of 44 stolen checks and 29 stolen credit cards.



21-year-old Vernon Lee Brown III, of Baltimore was charged with 19 misdemeanor counts of larceny of bank checks, 14 counts of credit card theft, 6 felonious counts of larceny of bank Checks, two counts of credit card fraud, two counts of forgery checks, receiving stolen property, wearing mask in public to conceal identity, possession of fictitious ID, and false ID to Law Enforcement.



21-year-old Jaylin Oliver, of Owings Mill was charged with 12 counts of credit card theft, 10 misdemeanor counts of larceny of bank checks, three counts of forgery of bank checks, three felony counts of larceny of bank checks, two counts of credit card fraud, possession of less than 10 counterfeit checks, receive stolen property, wearing mask in public to conceal identity, and obstruction of justice.





25-yer-old Elijah Walker, of Baltimore was charged with five felony counts of larceny of bank checks, five counts of forgery of checks, three counts of credit card theft, two counts of credit card fraud, misdemeanor larceny of bank checks, wearing a mask in public to conceal identity and receive stolen property.

They were all held on no bond.

