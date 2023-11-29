FBI agent carjacked in DC, police say
WASHINGTON - An FBI agent's vehicle was carjacked in D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
Around 3:45 p.m., MPD officers responded to 12 St NE for an armed carjacking of a federal agent. The agent told police that two suspects took their vehicle.
The vehicle was recovered at 4:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of 15th St SE, less than a mile from where the car was taken.
The FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are investigating the incident.
